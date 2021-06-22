Around Siouxland: Great Plains Zoo coming to the North Sioux City Library

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - The library in North Sioux City, South Dakota is starting its summer reading program and has some events coming up that everyone can enjoy.

For one of those events, the North Sioux City Library has invited the Great Plains Zoo to visit. The zoo, which is located in Sioux Falls, is coming to the library on June 23 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

They'll be putting on a show featuring live animals. Participants will have the chance to learn more about each animal guest, ask questions and interaction with one animal at the end of the show.

