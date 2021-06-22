Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce a partnership between federal law enforcement and local police to help combat a rising tide of violent crime. The effort is aimed at building on his administration’s gun control efforts so far and is to including new strike forces to tackle gun trafficking. The worry over crime is real and believed to be fueled by the pandemic, which has created economic hardship, displacement and anxiety. But there are also tricky politics at play. The spike in crime has become a Republican talking point and has been a frequent topic of conversation on conservative media.