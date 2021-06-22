Cherokee County Emergency Management trains for disasters with full-scale drill

AURELIA, Iowa (KTIV) - Accidents and emergencies can happen when you least expect them.

While you usually don't know when they're going to happen, you can prepare for them.

The Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency Tuesday prepared for the worst-case scenario, with a full-scale training exercise.

You could hear screams and sirens and see smoke and fire.

It was all part of a full scale hazmat drill put on by the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency.

"The full-scale drill is really a way for us to test our plans. Every community, every fire department, every town has a plan in place. And the best way to figure out if your plan is going to work or not is to do a full-scale drill or an exercise on those plans," said Justin Pritts, Cherokee County Emergency Manager.

Along with Cherokee County, surrounding emergency management agencies and emergency response crews took part in the exercise.

"It's the opportunity to bring together police, fire, EMS, all of emergency response together to practice and drill together, which is an opportunity we don't get to do very often," said Chief Brian Flikeid, Aurelia Police Department.

It's practice this time around, which gives response teams the opportunity to make any corrections to plans, before an actual emergency.

"The ability to work with multiple agencies to get a drill off the ground really strengthens your base to get a real-world event off the ground. It solidifies who you need to rely on and building those relationships and making sure that things are ready to rock when the time comes," said Pritts.

These responders are working together to better serve their communities, when they're most needed.

"This county, whether it's police, fire, EMS, all of emergency management, we have faith in one another. Drills like this give us that faith in one another and we have complete confidence in one another. And we get that confidence by training together, working together, and doing things, both live incidents and scenarios like this," said Flikeid.

After the drill, the agencies came together to provide critiques and learn what they felt went well and what didn't.