City council in Storm Lake, IA approves water conservation measures

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - In response to the ongoing drought conditions in the area, the Storm Lake City Council has approved a resolution that designates water conversation measures for the northwest Iowa community.

According to a press release from the city, those conservation measures include:

No lawn watering on Monday. On other days for both residents and businesses, watering should only occur between 8 p.m. through 8 a.m. Water shall not be allowed to run onto sidewalks, driveways, and streets.

No washing of boats or other vehicles in driveways, and no power washing of houses.

New seeding and sod may only be planted and watered before May 31 and after Sept. 30.

Golf course fairways can be watered from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. There is an exception for watering golf course greens as needed.



Officials say these conservation measures will remain in place until lifted by the city council. If drought conditions continue through October 2021, officials say additional action may be taken.