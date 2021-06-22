Eastern Iowa deputy shot by armed robbery suspect identified, remains in stable condition

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy shot multiple times at a Casey's in Coggon Sunday night.

Deputy William Halverson was allegedly shot by suspect Stanley Donahue who fled the scene, leading authorities on a manhunt overnight Sunday and into Monday.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in serious but stable condition.

The Linn County Deputy Sheriff that sustained injuries during the Coggon armed robbery is William Halverson. Deputy Halverson is a seven year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office. He remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in serious, but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/VaNOUMwPAL — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) June 22, 2021

The 35-year-old Donahue, of Chicago, was found and arrested Monday afternoon. He is facing charges of first-degree robbery, attempted murder, possession of a firearm as a felon, willful injury, and disarming a peace officer.