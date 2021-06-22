Eastern Iowa deputy shot by armed robbery suspect identified, remains in stable condition

Eastern Iowa deputy shot by armed robbery suspect identified, remains in stable conditionNew
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy shot multiple times at a Casey's in Coggon Sunday night.
Deputy William Halverson was allegedly shot by suspect Stanley Donahue who fled the scene, leading authorities on a manhunt overnight Sunday and into Monday.
The sheriff's office says Deputy Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in serious but stable condition.
The 35-year-old Donahue, of Chicago, was found and arrested Monday afternoon. He is facing charges of first-degree robbery, attempted murder, possession of a firearm as a felon, willful injury, and disarming a peace officer.