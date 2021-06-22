June 22: Nebraska reports over 881,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 879,720 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 1,658 since Monday's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, 46.3% of Nebraska's 12 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,784,632 vaccine doses. As of Tuesday morning, 86,340 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 38 more positive cases reported in the state. In total, there have been 224,103 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

There are currently 30 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, which is down from 34 reported on Monday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows no additional virus-related deaths have been reported in the state, bringing its total to 2,259.