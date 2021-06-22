June 22: South Dakota reports active COVID-19 cases at 151, hospitalizations drop to 26

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials say 340,017 people in the state have completed their vaccine series, an increase of 1,793 since Monday's report.

This means an estimated 51.84% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 56.36% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 681,803 of its allocated vaccines, with 294,877 being Moderna, 364,830 being Pfizer and 22,096 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the June 22 report, health officials confirmed 34 more cases of COVID-19. Currently, the state is reporting 151 active COVID-19 cases, which is down from 154 reported June 21.

A total of 122,268 of South Dakota's 124,446 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 26 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, 2,027 virus-related deaths have been reported in South Dakota. No additional deaths were reported on Tuesday.