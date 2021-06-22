Lebanon again raises price of bread amid crippling crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s economy ministry has raised the price of subsidized bread for the fifth time in a year amid the tiny country’s worsening economic and financial crisis. The ministry said the reason behind Tuesday’s increase is that the central bank has ended sugar subsidies, which adds to the cost of bread production. Lebanon is grappling with the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history — one that the World Bank has said is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in the past 150 years.