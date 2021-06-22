Man charged in fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Sioux City pleads guilty to second-degree murder

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of the suspects charged in a fatal New Year's Day shooting in Sioux City has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Twenty-year-old Christopher Morales was originally charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent, and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis.

In January, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, on June 22 Morales pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder along with his other charges.

The fatal shooting happened on Jan. 1 in the 2600 block of Walker Street in Sioux City. Investigators say several people opened fire on a residence with 9-millimeter handguns and an assault-style rifle.

Kritis died from her injuries. Three other people were struck by gunfire, and were injured. They have since recovered.

Christopher Morales' brother, Carlos Morales, and another suspect, Anthony Bauer, were arrested on Jan. 13, when police found them in a car on the 3100 block of Floyd Boulevard.

Earlier this month, Bauer pleaded guilty to four counts, including second-degree murder. His sentencing date is set for July 30. Carlos Morales' trial is set for Aug. 24.

Meanwhile, Liliana Gutierrez faces charges of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents claim she was the driver during the shooting. Her trial is also set for August 17.