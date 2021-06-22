Nebraska reports fewer virus cases for eighth week in a row

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to decrease in Nebraska last week, and the state currently has one of the lowest rate of new cases in the nation. The Omaha World-Herald reports that for the past eight weeks in a row Nebraska has reported fewer virus cases than the week before. Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the state reported 168 new cases last week, which was down from 234 the week before. At the peak of cases last fall, Nebraska reported 16,740 new cases during the week of Nov. 20.