SIMPCO begins survey on Hamilton Blvd.

If you have driven down Hamilton Boulevard recently, you may have found that the traffic flow is not flowing.

Those problems have been caused by changes to the area around the street in recent years.

"There have been many changes to the Hamilton Boulevard corridor in the last decade. With new developments and the reconstruction of I-29, and so this has really impacted traffic flow and mobility." Said Hannah Neel Regional Planner for SIMPCO

The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, or SIMPCO, for short, has released a survey asking people to point out specific areas on Hamilton that are problematic.

The Survey also features an interactive map where people can pinpoint specific locations that are causing the most issues for drivers.

If you would like to take the survey you can do that by clicking here