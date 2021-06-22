Some strong to severe storms possible over the next few days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Warmer temperatures started to return to Siouxland today and a few afternoon thunderstorms were developing across the region.

There will be a chance of these storms strengthening into the later afternoon and evening hours meaning there will be a chance of a bit of severe weather with hail and wind being the primary threats.

As the storms form, they’ll move to the southeast with the best chance of seeing severe storms being between 4 pm and 9 pm.

The storms should then weaken with sunset and come to an end pretty early in the night with some clearing to follow as lows go down to around 60.

The heat returns in full force on Wednesday as partly cloudy skies will give us highs in the low 90s and it will be a bit humid as well.

Another chance of thunderstorms will move in Wednesday night and there could be a chance of some of those being strong, especially in western Siouxland.

Some of those storms could last into the early part of the day on Thursday with more storm possibilities by later in the day and some of those will again be strong to severe as highs reach to around 90 degrees.

