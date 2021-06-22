Texas extends CWS stay, knocks out Volunteers with 8-4 win

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Tanner Witt pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout relief and Silas Ardoin hit a tie-breaking, two-run single as Texas eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series with an 8-4 victory. The No. 2 national seed Longhorns picked up their first win in Omaha since 2014 while No. 3 Tennessee went two-and-out in its first appearance since 2005. Tennessee sports icon Peyton Manning watched from the stands and saw his Volunteers take an early lead. Texas never trailed after Eric Kennedy’s three-run homer in the second.