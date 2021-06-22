Warming back up with isolated late day storms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's a cool morning in Siouxland but we will be warming up quickly as the day goes along.



Highs will end up in the low 80s with more clouds developing for the afternoon.



A southerly breeze will be going at 10 to 20 miles per hour, bringing a little more moisture into the area.



As we move into the early evening hours, isolated thunderstorms will become possible with the better chance in southern Siouxland.



A storm or two could have some hail and gusty winds.



Any storms should end by 10 PM with clearing overnight.



Lows will be near 60 degrees tonight (close to average) before we soar back into the 90s for our highs on Wednesday.



By Wednesday night, storms will try to move in from the west with the best chance for those in western Siouxland overnight.



We have more heat and storm chances for Thursday; more on both of those on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.