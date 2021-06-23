40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse, 1 charges family

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — Forty cows have escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says cows were reported on the streets of Pico Rivera Tuesday evening after a gate at a meat packing facility was left open. The herd made its way to a neighborhood where one cow charged four members of a family, knocking them to the ground. A deputy shot the animal and the family was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Thirty-eight cows were captured and one was still missing early Wednesday.