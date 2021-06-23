Anthon Community Center receives $200,000 MRHD grant

ANTHON, Iowa (KTIV) - More than a dozen local non-profits benefitted Wednesday from the charity of Missouri River Historical Development, better known as MRHD.

MRHD gave a total of $1.2 million in grants to 15 different Woodbury County organizations.

MRHD is the non-profit gaming license holder for the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sioux City.

The two have a partnership and MRHD receives a monthly payment from the proceeds at Hard Rock for the grants.

MRHD's goal is to improve the quality of life for all people in Woodbury County.

"There's so much need in the community and there's so many organizations doing great work. We want to empower them and not let the money sit very long. We want it to be active, back out in the community," said Katie Colling, MRHD Executive Director.

Those on the receiving end of the grants include health and human service organizations, public safety, tourism and civil and religious organizations.

For nearly a decade, Anthon Community Center Board members have been trying to figure out how to renovate their building.

Now, with the help of the $200,000 grant from MRHD, that vision is becoming a reality.

"We're beyond overjoyed. Without it, quite frankly it's not possible. So, I had an opportunity to talk to Doug Fisher, the general manager for the Hard Rock, and it really hits home when you talk to somebody like him who's so proud to be part of an organization that can give so much to specifically Woodbury County residents. I mean this is phenomenal," said Adam Henderson, Chairman of the Board for the Anthon Community Center.

The money will go toward renovating and expanding the east side of the building where the gym is located.

Henderson said currently, the building seats about 325 people. After expansion, they'll expand that seating to around 500.

While the grant will help breathe new life into the Anthon Community Center, it's also helping preserve its history.

"This is their heart and soul. I mean a lot of people walk in here and there are quite a few individuals that literally come in here a couple times a week. You can imagine how nostalgic is is," said Henderson.

It's a large grant positively affecting a small town.

"When you have something like this, it just encompasses the whole essence of our community. You know, welcome to Anthon," said Henderson.

Henderson says they plan to start renovations in November and hope the work is completed by Spring 2022.