Career academy helps students become employees

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With a shortage of workers in some professions across the country, a program in Sioux City is giving high schoolers a chance to find their calling.

The Career Academy gives high school students the opportunity to pick a trade by becoming an intern in a profession. Some students discover it's not what they thought the job was and move on.

Cale McWilliams from East High School quickly went from intern to employee. He started in the Career Academy and picked up an internship at Thompson Electric's prefab location

After proving himself in class and on the job, Cale was offered a job at Thompson Electric. He credits the Career Academy for his success.

"Doing an internship was very beneficial. With going and working, kind of getting my hands on stuff to really see what it's like. Instead of just guessing on what you want to do," said McWilliams

The academy features several programs in different careers, to help students find their calling.