Chances of strong storms continue through Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Warmer temperatures continued their return to Siouxland today with highs getting into the 90s and the humidity levels are now quite high.

We’re waiting for the next chance of thunderstorms to come our way and it’s looking like the best chances are going to be in western Siouxland.

Thunderstorms are expected to form in the central sections of Nebraska and move east as we head into the nighttime hours.

Wind is going to be the greatest threat from these storms.

And while the biggest part of the thunderstorm cluster is likely to stay south of the KTIV viewing area, southwestern Siouxland will stand a chance of seeing a few of those strong to severe thunderstorms.

Skies will likely clear out some heading into Thursday although there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms during the day as it will be warm and humid with highs near 90.

Better chances of storms become likely from Thursday night and during the day on Friday with again some of these having a chance of becoming severe.

Highs on Friday will be a bit cooler in the low to mid 80s.

We could see some isolated storm chances continue into the weekend as well.

I'll have a complete look at your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.