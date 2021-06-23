Customer leaves $16,000 tip at New Hampshire restaurant for $37 bill

LONDONBERRY, N.H. (NBC News) - A New Hampshire restaurant is thanking the mystery man who recent left thousands of dollars in tip money.

It was business as usual at the "Stumble Inn Bar & Grill" in Londonberry, when a customer sat by himself at th outdoor bar.

The unassuming patron ordered a couple of hot dogs, some fried pickles and cocktails. But when it was time to pay, things took a turn.

The tab was just over $37, and the tip was $16,000.

The customer assured the restaurant owner the amount was correct, saying he just wanted to do something nice for the staff.

"She picked up his tab and looked at it, and said, 'Oh my God. Are you for real? Is this serious? Are you for real?' And he said, 'Nope. I want you to have it.' And then she told the other girls, and they all went over and thanked him," said Mike Zarella, the owner of the restaurant.

The staff shares all tips, so all eight servers divvied up the cash and shared it with the cooks as well. As for the tipper, he wanted to remain anonymous.