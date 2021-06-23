DA: Probe into deadly drug raid ends with 2 more indictments

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a long-running corruption probe sparked by a 2019 Houston police drug raid in which a couple was killed has ended with new indictments against two officers already charged in the case. Former Officer Gerald Goines and Officer Felipe Gallegos were indicted Wednesday for their roles in an alleged scheme to claim overtime payments for work they did not perform. Each was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Authorities began investigating the narcotics squad following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, were killed. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg say prosecutors will now focus on getting this case before a jury.