Early, IA declares a Water Watch

EARLY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Water Watch has been declared in another northwest Iowa community.

According to city officials, Early declares Water Watches when a water shortage poses a potential threat to the ability of the system to meet the needs of its customers.

Until further notice, all residents in Early, who uses the city's water system, are to limit all nonessential uses of water in order to conserve resources.

Residents are being encouraged to comply to the following standards: