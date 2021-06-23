Ex-Colombian rebels, kidnapping victims meet face to face

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Men and women who were kidnapped by Colombian’s biggest guerrilla group during a decades long internal conflict have met face to face with their captors during an event meant for the rebels to admit their responsibility. Wednesday’s meeting is a step toward reconciliation contemplated in a peace deal signed in 2016 by the government and the combatants. The emotional meeting between the victims and members of the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia was convened by a commission with no judicial powers charged with helping clarify what exactly happened during the conflict. Colombians remain divided over who should be held to account for decades of violence,