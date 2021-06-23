Germany hosts conference to push for progress in Libya

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and the United Nations are bringing together representatives of Libya with powers that have interests in the country at a conference which aims for progress toward securing elections in the North African nation and the removal of foreign fighters. Wednesday’s meeting at the foreign ministry in Berlin, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken among those expected to attend, follows up on a January 2020 conference where leaders agreed to respect an arms embargo and to push the country’s warring parties to reach a full cease-fire. Germany has tried to act as an intermediary.