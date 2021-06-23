Governor’s Charity Steer Show makes a comeback this summer, raising funds for Ronald McDonald House

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Governor's Charity Steer Show will be back at the Iowa State Fairgrounds this summer.

The show raises funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. This year, Dr. Erin Schroeder from Heartland Docs DMV will be the "celebrity speaker."

"McDash" the steer will represent the house.

Christy Batien, the executive director of the Sioux City Ronald McDonald House, said it's great to be back in a normal setting, after COVID-19 forced the event to go virtual last summer.

"This is not a small fundraiser, this is a big fundraiser, and it's a big deal for the families who stay here the families that we serve through our family lunch program in our Ronald McDonald kitchens up at UnityPoint Health St. Lukes are all impacted because we are able to have this fundraiser and this support," said Batien.

The steer show will take place at the Livestock Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 4:30 p.m.