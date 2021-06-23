Iowa AG report details history of clergy abuse in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa Attorney General's Office released a report Wednesday following a nearly three year review of clergy abuse in Iowa.

Since November 2018, Tom Miller's office examined records involving about 70 Catholic priests and looked into 50 reported complaints of sexual abuse and misconduct.

The report says sexual abuse took place over decades and the complaints, victims, and duration of abuse were overwhelming and the cover-up of such abuse was extensive. However, Miller's report notes Iowa was no different than any other state in these regards.

The investigation focused on two areas: Examining complaints reported to the office alleging abuse by clergy — of any religion or denomination — and particularly those that had not been previously reported. Reviewing decisions by Iowa dioceses to include some accused priests on their published lists and exclude others.

Miller's staff talked to victims personally and listened to how the abuse affected their lives. The report says whether the abuse happened 60 years ago or more recently, the pain was real and lasting. Miller's staff also met with Catholic Church officials.

The Catholic Church of Iowa is made up of four separate Dioceses, the Archdiocese of Dubuque and the Dioceses of Davenport, Des Moines, and Sioux City. The Dioceses agreed to provide confidential information, including accusations, summaries of review board decisions, and other internal documents to the AG’s Office.

In June 2002, Dioceses across the U.S. put policies and procedures in place for the protection of children from clergy abuse. Since then, five priests in Iowa have been the subject of allegations for actions that occurred in 2002 or after.

None of the current bishops have been involved in handling previous complaints and resulting cover-ups of abuse. The report notes that in other states, questions have been raised about those involved in the cover-up remaining in authority.

The Dioceses have also become more responsive to victims of clergy abuse, according to the report. Each Diocese now reports all accusations to law enforcement authorities. All four also have information about how to report clergy abuse on their websites, and three list the phone number for the hotline for the Iowa AG's Office.

Early in 2019, two of Iowa’s Dioceses, Sioux City and Des Moines, released their first lists of credibly accused priests. The Davenport Diocese and Dubuque Archdiocese had previously released such lists. Since the review, three names were added to the list in the Diocese of Sioux City and one name was added to the list in the Diocese of Davenport.

Of the 50 complaints, 45 were against Catholic clergy or others involved in the Catholic Church. Five were about non-Catholic pastors or spiritual leaders. None of the complaints involving Catholic clergy fell within the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution. The allegations ranged from the 1930s - 1997.

Three of the allegations involved active Catholic priests. 29 complaints named a priest or priests who are listed on one of the Diocese lists of credibly accused priests.

17 of the complaints had previously gone unreported. Among those was an accusation against the Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant, who is on the faculty at St. Ambrose University and a priest in the Des Moines Diocese. The Diocese conducted an eight-month investigation as a result of the complaint to the AG’s Office and placed Grant on restrictions and supervision.

Of the reports regarding non-Catholic pastors, two involved allegations within the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution.

Although all of the accusations concerning Catholic clergy fell outside the statute of limitations for criminal charges, the AG’s report notes the review offered survivors a chance to come forward and receive counseling or other resources if desired.

"Religious authorities of all denominations must continue to encourage people to come forward with reports and ensure it is safe to do so," the report concludes. "No matter how old the accusation, these reports can lead to healing and reforms."

Wednesday night, the Diocese of Sioux City released a statement in response to the AG's report.

It reads, "As part of the Diocese of Sioux City’s continued efforts to create a safer, stronger environment for our parishioners, we remain committed to trust and openness. On February 25, 2019, the diocese voluntarily released a list of priests who had been determined to have been credibly accused of abuse of minors. This decision was made to emphasize our commitment to fostering an environment of transparency and to assure victims that we believe and care for them. The release of names was the result of a thorough process in which the diocese’s law firm and the Diocesan Review Board, comprised of clerical and community members, examined priest files dating to the diocese’s founding in 1902. The board considered any objective information that was available, including:

· Consistency of the testimony of witnesses

· Accuracy of the details, such as the placement of the accused at the time the allegation is said to have taken place

· Physical evidence

· Other corroborating evidence from files or other possible witnesses

Following the release of the list in 2019, Iowa’s Attorney General, Tom Miller, requested additional information regarding clerical abuse of minors. We cooperated with the attorney general and his office, supplying supporting documentation, including materials we have made publicly available on our website. The Diocese of Sioux City thanks the Attorney General for his concern for victims. The full list of credibly accused priests and FAQs can be found on our website. Our website also contains numerous documents that reflect the current steps and safeguards we have shared to date, as well as resources for reporting and for counseling. We encourage any person who has been abused by a member of the clergy in our diocese to contact their local law enforcement agency, and the MercyOne Victim Assistance Coordinator at (866) 435-4397 or (712) 279-5610."