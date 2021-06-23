Japanese soccer player Yokoyama comes out as transgender

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese soccer player Kumi Yokoyama said they are transgender — a revelation praised in the U.S. where they play in the National Women’s Soccer League but an identity not legally recognized in Japan. The Washington Spirit forward said they felt more comfortable with their gender identity while living in the United States and that teammates and friends were supportive. On a former teammates’ YouTube channel, Yokoyama said: “I’m coming out now. In the future, I want to quit soccer and live as a man.” President Joe Biden praised Yokoyama and NFL player Carl Nassib for their courage and said kids were seeing themselves “in a new light” because of the two athletes’ revelations.