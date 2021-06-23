John McAfee, software pioneer turned fugitive, dead at 75

John McAfee, software pioneer turned fugitive, dead at 75New
John McAfee, the security software pioneer who tried to embrace life as an outsider while running from legal troubles, including possible murder, was found dead in a Spanish jail cell on Wednesday. His death came just hours after a Spanish court announced that it had approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said. McAfee, who was among other things a cryptocurrency promoter, tax opponent, U.S. presidential candidate and fugitive who publicly embraced drugs, guns and sex, had a history of legal troubles spanning from Tennessee to Central America to the Caribbean.