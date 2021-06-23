Judge orders release of 7 detained over Lebanon port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run news agency says a Lebanese prosecutor has ordered the release of seven people who were detained after last year’s deadly massive blast at Beirut’s port. The National News Agency said Wednesday he only approved the release of seven persons, most of them junior port employees but decided to keep holding senior employees. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded on Aug. 4. More than 200 people were killed and more than 6,000 wounded. Nearby neighborhoods were damaged. Once the seven are released 12 will remain in detention in relation to the blast.