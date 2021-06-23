June 23: South Dakota reports COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 20

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials say 340,017 people in the state have completed their vaccine series, an increase of 444 since Tuesday's report.

This means an estimated 51.90% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 56.41% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 682,578 of its allocated vaccines, with 295,080 being Moderna, 365,348 being Pfizer and 22,150 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the June 23 report, health officials confirmed 14 more cases of COVID-19. Currently, the state is reporting 162 active COVID-19 cases, which is up from 151 reported June 22.

A total of 122,277 of South Dakota's 124,468 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 20 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, 2,029 virus-related deaths have been reported in South Dakota. Two additional deaths were reported on Wednesday.