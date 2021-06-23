New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealanders are on edge after health authorities say an infectious traveler from Australia had visited over the weekend. New Zealand has enjoyed nearly four months without any community transmission of the coronavirus and its response has been among the most effective in the world. It takes a zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic and continues to pursue an elimination strategy. There have been no immediate cases confirmed as a result of the traveler’s visit from Sydney to Wellington. But authorities are asking people at several locations to self-isolate and get tested. They also imposed distancing requirements and crowd-size limits in Wellington. New Zealand also stopped quarantine-free travel from the Australian state of New South Wales for at least three days.