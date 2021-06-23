One building, two worlds: Bridging stubborn gap in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The debate over bipartisanship is coming to a head as a summer legislative flurry intensifies in Congress. Amid the mounting tension, a small group of lawmakers has huddled privately in recent months to test a different approach. Led by GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy along with Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer, and Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, they have focused on bridging both the partisan divide and the cultural hurdles in Congress. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday night that Biden’s senior staff had worked with a bipartisan group of senators and “made progress towards an outline of a potential agreement” on infrastructure. She said Biden invited the group to the White House on Thursday.