Plymouth County residents are cleaning up after the storm

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Residents in rural Plymouth County are picking up the pieces after some severe weather rolled through last night.

Heavy wind and up to baseball-sized hail caused blew off the door to a machine shed and blew off a portion of the roof.



The heavy wind also tumbled over playground equipment, snapped trees in half spreading branches everywhere, shattered windows, and left damage in the siding of homes.



Besides property damage, the heavy winds also took out hundreds of acres of corn leaving some fields completely flattened.



Farmers were already battling tough conditions due to the extremely dry conditions, now they're left picking up the pieces.