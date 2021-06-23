Push to condemn Seattle park with large homeless population

A local lawmaker wants to condemn a city-owned park in Seattle next to a courthouse that is the site of a large homeless encampment and declare the area a public safety hazard or a nuisance property. The Seattle Times reports that under the proposal by King County Councilman Reagan Dunn, King County would acquire the park from the city of Seattle. It would request that Executive Dow Constantine relocate the park’s dozens of residents to transitional or permanent housing, provide additional security, and fix damage to the park. The proposal follows the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old man in the park earlier this month.