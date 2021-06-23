Ronald McDonald House helps Ireton, IA family after son is diagnosed with Down syndrome

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland plays a big role in the well being of families in Siouxland.

Ronald McDcDonald House Charities of Siouxland provides families a place to stay while their children are receiving medical care in Sioux City.

And it was a home away from home for the Koopmans family when their son Nolan was diagnosed with Down syndrome at birth.

"We stayed 22 days at the NICU," said Mollie Koopmans, Nolan's mother.

The family is from Ireton, Iowa. That is nearly an hour drive to UnityPoint Health St. Lukes in Sioux City, where Nolan was staying while receiving extra care in the NICU.

"They offered a place to stay. I live 45 minutes north, so it took ease off my shoulders of where I can be in the same area as my son," said Mollie.

Mollie said she would have been lost without the support from the Ronald McDonald House.

"If I needed a snack or a water they provided that, they also provided little gift baskets, or a thoughtful note every day to remind us that we are loved, supported and that someone else is here for us," said Mollie.

She said the house is essential for the well-being of many families who need that extra support.

"I'm very thankful that Ronald McDonald House played a huge role in supporting us," said Mollie.

Nolan just turned two in February. Mollie said he is an incredible boy with a contagious smile that lights up any room.

Funds from the Governor's Charity Steer Show are used to help families like the Koopmans.