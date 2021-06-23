‘Sweet Feet’ Tracy takes leadership role with Iowa receivers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyrone Tracy Jr. wants to establish himself as the leader of Iowa’s young receiving corps. Tracy took a back seat to Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had just 14 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown. Smith and Smith-Marsette are gone. That leaves Tracy and Nico Ragaini to lead a group that also includes seniors Charlie Jones and Max Cooper. Tracy says his goal is to be the top receiver in the Big Ten.