WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on gun crime prevention strategy

WASHINGTON (NBC News) - President Biden is set to deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon on his administration's plan to combat gun violence and violent crime.

The administration is focusing on attacking gun violence, funding cities that need police and offering community support.

In Biden's speech Wednesday, he will announce a “zero tolerance” policy that gives no leeway to gun dealers who fail to comply with federal law — their license to sell will be revoked on the first offense.

The Justice Department is launching strike forces in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., to help take down illegal gun traffickers.