Around Siouxland: Sneaky’s 42nd Anniversary Celebration

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The popular Sioux City restaurant, Sneaky's Chicken, is celebrating their 42nd anniversary.

As part of the celebration, there'll be a special event at the Country Celebrations Event Center located at 5606 Hamilton Blvd, in Sioux City.

It starts at 4 p.m. June 27 and will feature two bands, food, a cash bar, games, and live and silent auctions.

Money raised at the event will go to Hope Street of Siouxland, a program that helps get people off the streets by teaching them life skills.

More on the event can be found here.