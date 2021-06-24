Skip to Content

Bank of England warns of rising inflation, but rates held

National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is keeping its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% and updating its growth predictions for the British economy following the lifting of many coronavirus lockdown restrictions. In a prepared statement Thursday accompanying its decision, the bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep borrowing rates unchanged. It said the recovery has been most pronounced in the consumer-facing services for which restrictions were loosened in April.  The committee also appeared to take a fairly sanguine view on the recent spike in inflation. Like others, the U.K. has seen price pressures increase in recent months as the global economy rebounds. 

Associated Press

