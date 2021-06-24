Ethiopia confirms Tigray airstrike, says fighters targeted

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s military has confirmed it was responsible for a deadly airstrike on a busy marketplace in the country’s Tigray region. Health workers say the strike killed dozens of civilians, but the military insisted that only combatants were targeted. Health workers have said more than 50 people were killed, including children. They say bodies are still being pulled from the rubble and dozens of survivors are still arriving at regional hospitals with shrapnel and blunt trauma wounds two days after the airstrike. The United States has called the airstrike in Togoga a “reprehensible act.”