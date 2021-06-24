EU candidate Serbia pledges no sanctions against Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Belgrade has pledged never to impose sanctions on Russia despite calls from the European Union that Serbia must align its foreign policies with the 27-nation bloc’s if it wants to become a member. Taking part in a conference named “Russia in the Balkans, a look at the future,” Serbian parliament speaker Ivica Dacic said Thursday Russia is Serbia’s best ally which protects the country’s territorial integrity. Dacic says that “despite pressure,” Serbia will never introduce sanctions against its “friend Russia.” Unlike neighboring Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania, Serbia did not join Western sanctions against Russia following its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, or the arrest of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.