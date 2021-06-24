Fighting for life: An inspiring COVID-19 survival story

(KTIV) - For over a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world.

The virus hospitalized countless COVID patients, and caused the deaths of almost four-million people worldwide according to the World Health Organization.

While many lost their battle with the virus, many more have recovered.

Jewel Hansen is just 66-years-old. But, after catching the COVID-19 virus, she had to fight for her life.

Her family was right there alongside her… never giving up hope.

"It wasn't easy sometimes, but I made it," said Jewel Hansen, COVID Survivor.

Hansen was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October of last year.

After trying to fight the virus at home and getting sicker, Hansen was life-flighted to Faith Regional Health Services on October 28th.

Just two days later she was intubated to help her breathe.

"That was basically the start of this horrific battle for her with COVID-19," said Stacey Holcomb, Jewel's Daughter.

Hansen was then placed into a coma as doctors continued to try to wean her off the ventilator.

After efforts to get Hansen off the vent, her lungs then collapsed.

"After the double lung collapse, she had probably been on the ventilator three to four weeks at that point and it was starting to not look good. I was reading things and people who had been on a ventilator longer than six weeks basically had a one-percent chance of survival," said Holcomb.

Holcomb, Hansen's daughter, said every time they tried to wean her off the vent something else would happen.

She said doctors started telling their family there wasn't much more they could do.

"As a family, we got rallied together and you know none of us felt good about that decision to turn her off. We wanted more time. We asked for more time. We met with her church and her pastor. She's a very Godly woman. Met with them and he advised us, he's seen miracles and we were going to pray and believe for a miracle her. And that's the stance we took," said Holcomb.

And they continued to have hope.

In January, because Hansen had been on the vent for so long, doctors said she had to have a tracheotomy.

After an unsuccessful first attempt, doctors decided to try the procedure again. On January 17th they performed a successful tracheotomy.

Following the surgery, she started to improve and after 4 months in the ICU Hansen was finally off the ventilator.

"From that day forward nothing has stopped her. She's literally a miracle. Been on this long rollercoaster and she's finally coming off of it. We had a happy ending to what we didn't think we'd ever see her again," said Holcomb.

After 145 days in the ICU, Hansen was released to a rehab facility.

"My faith in God was strong. My kids knew I had a strong faith in God and that God would see me through," said Hansen.

After everything their family has been through, there's one thing they hope viewers take away from their story.

"The number one thing I just want people to know I think is just don't give up hope and have faith," said Holcomb.

"Don't give up on your family. Keep pressing forward and don't pull the plug," said Hansen.

Holcomb said that Jewel is doing great, and after 145 days in the ICU and 92 days in rehab, she finally gets to go home Friday.