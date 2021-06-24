Former USD pole vaulter Chris Nilsen heading to the Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. (KTIV) - Former USD Pole Vaulter Chris Nilsen had a storied college career.

He is a six-time NCAA Division One First Team All-American and three time NCAA Track and Field Pole Vault Champion. He is also a past champion of the Sioux City Relays and the Drake Relays.

Now you can add Olympian to Nilson's Resume. On Monday, Nilson cleared nineteen-feet-four-and-a-quarter inches to take first place at the Olympic Trials in Eugene Oregon.

Nilsen's personal best jump is Nineteen-feet-six-and-a-quarter inches.Nilson qualified for the 2016 Olympic Trials, but didn't make the Olympic Team.

The other two Pole-Vault Qualifiers are six-time outdoor national champions 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist Sam Kendricks and KC Lightfoot.

In case you didn't know, You can watch the Olympics right here on K-T-I-V in July.