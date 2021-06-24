Gun violence tests limits of urban crime prevention groups

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A rise in gun violence in cities across the U.S. is testing the limits of anti-violence groups that have been calling for more government funding for decades. President Joe Biden acknowledged earlier this year that community anti-violence programs have been woefully underfunded and has proposed $5 billion in new aid for them. The aid is included in his massive infrastructure plan. Andrew Woods leads the anti-violence group Hartford Communities That Care in Connecticut. He says his group has been overwhelmed responding to gun violence in Hartford and remains hopeful the $5 billion remains intact.