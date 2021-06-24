Isolated thunderstorms remain possible Thursday and Friday

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Calhoun and Crawford Counties through 10 AM**



SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wicked storms rolled through western and southern Siouxland overnight with gusting winds as high as 85 miles per hour in Neligh.



This resulted in power outages across those areas of Siouxland and three to four foot trees being knocked over in Stanton County.



Those storms have moved out but we will carry a chance for isolated thunderstorms through the day today.



There is a chance that a storm or two could have strong winds and some hail in southern and eastern Siouxland late in the day.



Temperatures will be a little cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



Isolated storms remain possible overnight and into our Friday.



Better chances for storms will be with us late Friday with a strong storm or two possible.



More on these storm chances and how much rain we could see on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.