Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy paper sells out final edition

HONG KONG (AP) — The final edition of Hong Kong’s last remaining pro-democracy paper sold out in hours, as readers scooped up all 1 million copies of the Apple Daily. The paper’s closure Thursday was yet another sign of China’s tightening grip on the semi-autonomous city. In recent years, the paper has become an increasingly outspoken critic of Chinese and Hong Kong authorities’ efforts to limit the freedoms found here but not in mainland China. The newspaper said it was forced to cease operations after police froze $2.3 million of its assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security. The pressure on the paper reflects a broader crackdown on Hong Kong’s civil liberties.