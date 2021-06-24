Michigan, Illinois, 5 other NCAA teams in Gavitt Tipoff

NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan, Illinois and five other teams that earned berths in the NCAA Tournament will play in the sixth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games in mid November. The Big East and Big Ten conferences announced the matchups for the eight games on Thursday. The Wolverines and Fighting Illini earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament this past March. Creighton, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin also played in the tournament. The early-season series between the two conferences is named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt.