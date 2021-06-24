KTIV Television, Sioux City, Iowa, has an opportunity for an experienced Production Supervisor.

In this position, you will have responsibility for operation of the station’s on-air quality of newscasts, studio operations, master control and studio control room. You will supervise, train and devise work schedules for master control operators, newscast directors and production assistants as well as directing some newscasts. This position reports to the Vice President and General Manager.

Qualifications include a college degree in a related field and/or equivalent experience, 3-5 years directing live newscasts and hands-on master control experience.

KTIV needs a quick learner when it comes to new technology and hardware, an excellent communicator and someone with an interest in career growth within the broadcast industry. Valid driver's license required.

KTIV offers a comprehensive benefits package including paid time off and retirement plan.

KTIV is the NBC Affiliate is located in Sioux City, Iowa. We are dedicated to the communities we serve and strive to demonstrate excellence in journalism.

To apply, call or stop by the station and fill out and application or download our application on ktiv.com and email to bbreen@ktiv.com.

Bridget Breen

VP/General Manager

KTIV Television, Inc.

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City, IA 51108