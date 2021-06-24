KTIV Television is searching for a Receptionist/Sales Assistant to greet visitors and guests and operate main telephone switchboard.

Duties also include sort incoming mail, check in deliveries, and handle outgoing shipping as well as provide general administrative assistance. including, but not limited to, typing internal and external correspondence, sales promotion activities and photocopying, monitoring fax machine and routing incoming information and handling viewer requests.

This position also assists the Sales Department in all phases of sales activity – data entry, viewer and client calls, creating, updating and maintaining sufficient supplies of all sales materials.

You must have a high school education and advanced computer skills. Knowledge of Excel and Word preferred. Additional business training is helpful.

Must be an organized, detail-oriented person who can follow instructions accurately and efficiently in spite of numerous interruptions. Must have strong communication and people skills and be able to operate essential office equipment, including telephones, computers, copy machine, fax machines, etc.

To apply, stop at Station and fill out application form and/or send resume to:

Kathy Clayton

KTIV Television Co.

2929 Signal Hill Dr.

Sioux City, IA 51108