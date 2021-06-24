Skip to Content

Russia border countries in Europe cool on Putin talks plan

New
8:33 am National news from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Countries bordering Russia are worried about a Franco-German plan to resume official meetings with President Vladimir Putin. Lithuania’s president likens the idea to trying to talk a bear out of stealing a pot of honey. He says: “We have to deal with Russia, but being very cautious about the real intentions of Putin’s regime.” The issue is on the agenda of an EU summit in Brussels. The 27-nation bloc is deeply divided in its approach to Moscow. Russia is the EU’s biggest natural gas supplier, and plays a key role in a series of international conflicts and strategic issues. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says sanctions are not enough, and that the EU should engage Putin directly.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content