Sheriff: 12-year-old girl admits to stabbing another 12-year-old girl at Nebraska park

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A sheriff's office in northeast Nebraska says a 12-year-old Stanton girl has admitted to stabbing another 12-year-old girl at a local park.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says the 12-year-old admitted to the stabbing in juvenile court this week.

The sheriff says the 12-year-old was arrested after a reported stabbing at Stanton West Park back in early March.

In court, the girl was adjudicated on first-degree assaulat and use of a weapon to commit a felony and will have a disposition hearing later this summer. The sheriff says an admission in juvenile court is the equivalent of a guilty plea in adult court.

After the hearing, the suspect was released to the custody of a relative with strict guidelines, including being fitted with an ankle monitor.

The victim in the case was stabbed five times with a knife and flown from the scene to a Sioux City hospital, where she was treated. Investigators say the assault appeared to be a planned act.